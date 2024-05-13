Monday 9-hour Forecast: Warm temperatures with low winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Monday! Another beautiful day in the books with a high of 87-degrees in the Sun City.

Overall clear skies all day with winds ranging 5 to 10 mph west. Winds will shift northwest tonight and become southwest after midnight.

While winds will stay light to moderate, warm temperatures will linger until the evening with mostly clear skies tonight. Overall, a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors just don’t forget the sunscreen.

