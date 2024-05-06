Monday 9-hour Forecast: Expect strong winds paired with patchy blowing dust

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy post Cinco De Mayo! It’s the day after celebrating and honoring Mexico and you’re probably wondering what the weather will look like from here on out. 🎉🌮

Forecasting a high of 86 degrees, we’re predicting to reach 84 degrees by 3 p.m. Haze and dust are expected by noon with temperatures in the low 80s. 🌬🌵

Throughout the day, breeze and strong winds is expected from 20 to 25 mph west and patchy blowing dust. Make sure to tie down trampolines and patio furniture, winds will die down after midnight. 💨🌛

