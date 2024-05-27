Monday 9-hour forecast: Clear skies on Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With Memorial Day services taking place later today, we’re forecasting warmer temperatures and clear skies all day.

Starting at noon, temperatures will begin to rise at 90-degrees with a high of 96 at 4 p.m.

Southwest winds will range from 5 to 10 mph and remain low throughout the day. Winds will slightly pick up in the evening from 10 to 15 mph heading west and diminish back down to 5 mph after midnight.

Overall, it’s going to be a beautiful day to gather with family and friends and remember our fallen soldiers.

