This monastery takes big prize for its own wine. See more from Modesto columnist

New Clairvaux Vineyards, located in the tiny town of Vina, is the first Trappist-Cistercian Monastery in America to grow and produce its own wine. The Monks of the Abby partnered with a local Sunseri family, planted vineyards in 2000 with the first wine released in 2003.

This year, in the California State Fair Wine Competition, New Clairvaux Vineyard received a Golden Bear award for a 99 point, Double Gold, Best of Show White with their 2023 James Block Moschofiero. They also took the Best of Show White last year and their first Golden Bear with another Greek varietal, Assyrtiko.

The second Golden Bear went to their 2023 Poor Souls Block Barbera Rose. It received the Best of Show Pink, 99 points and Double Gold. In addition the winery earned four more 99 point wines, and all received Double Gold medals. For achieving these consistently high scores, New Clairvaux Vineyards, won the third Golden Bear award for “Golden State Winery of the Year”.

The three remaining Best of Show/Golden Bear awards were: Best Sparkling Wine, the NV Extra Dry Korbel; Best of Show Red, the San Simeon 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon; and Best of Show, the Dessert Rancho de Philo Triple Cream Sherry. There you have it. Out of nearly 2,000 wines entered, three of the six most coveted awards went to the Trappist-Cistercian Monastery in Vina, Tehama County. Cheers to New Clairvaux Vineyards! The winery is open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with no appointment needed. For more information go to www.newclairvauxvineyard.com.

Are you a Zin fanatic?

The Navigator and I have been ZAP members for 30-plus years. ZAP stands for Zinfandel Advocates and Producers. As a member, you help to preserve and celebrate an important part of our wine heritage by highlighting the unique characteristics of Zinfandel. Your membership allows ZAP to continue programs on Zinfandel research, education and preservation of old vine Zinfandel plantings. ZAP members receive a one year Passport to Zinfandel which gives you free tastings for two of the many participating ZAP wineries. Members get discounted tickets to all the ZAP tastings and receive regular newsletters that educate and inform about monthly Zap events. The next event is the Summer Zinfandel Celebration on July 13 at Peachy Canyon Winery in Paso Robles. ZAP membership starts at just $50 per year. Make sure you join before January’s ZinEx Celebration in San Francisco. The ZinEx event is truly amazing. It’s what convinced us to become ZAP members in the 1990s. With your support of ZAP, Zinfandel is recognized as a world class wine and grown in virtually every wine grape growing region in California. For more information go to www.zinfandel.org.

What’s on our table

Because we live out here in the boonies, our wine selections tend to be limited to just our supermarket wine walls. Here are a few good deal Double Gold & Gold winners from the 2024 California State Fair you’ll likely find on your local supermarket’s wine wall. Two wines from SEAGLASS, are the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2022 Sauvignon Blanc. The Best of Show NV Korbel Extra Dry Sparkling is a steal. Bogle Family Vineyard’s has three, the 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2021 Pinot Noir. The 2021 Matchbook Red Gravel Cabernet Sauvignon is worth tracking down as is Coppola’s 2021 Claret and their 2022 Pinot Noir. More available winners in the next Wine Line. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.