Mon Wharf closed Monday due to flood advisory

A flood advisory has been issued for the Mon Wharf.

The Public Parking Authority said the Wharf will be closed on Monday and remain that way until further notice.

Rain is expected to exceed 18.7 inches Sunday evening, which could cause water from the Monongahela river to flood the wharf.

Additional parking will be available at the Wood Allies and Third Avenue garages.

One person was rescued from the Mon Wharf after it flooded in January.

