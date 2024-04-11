Mon Wharf will close Friday until further notice due to flood advisory

On the same day it officially reopened, the Pittsburgh Parking Authority announced the Mon Wharf will close Friday due to a flood advisory.

The Ohio River is forecasted to rise Friday afternoon, prompting the parking authority to close the area as a precaution.

The Mon Wharf will be closed until further notice.

Additional parking is available at the Wood Allies and Third Avenue garages.

