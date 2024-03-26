Mon PM Sports 32524
Shohei Ohtani broke his silence on the gambling scandal surrounding his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, on Monday.
The 2024 Range Rover SV Arete an alpine-themed special for the Great White North, introduced at Canada's Whistler resort, inspired by the Coast Mountains.
There's a subtle distinction to the language being used by the competition committee, subtle enough to concern the NFLPA about enforcing it. Here's how the league plans to do just that.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Concacaf's anti-discrimination protocols feel toothless at this point.
Jake & Jordan wrap the episode up by making their predictions for which teams will win their divisions before ultimately choosing who will take home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2024.
After extending production to satisfy sudden demand, the last Audi R8, a V10 coupe, leaves the production line in Bollinger Hofe dressed in Vegas Yellow.
Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is adding live scores for sports games. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads has started testing live scores for NBA games, and that the platform plans to add support for additional leagues in the future. The launch of the feature comes as Threads continues to take on X, which has had live scores for sports games for around a decade now.
McGregor's "Road House" hit Prime Video this week.
How will the G League Ignite's disappointing final season impact their draft-eligible players?
The Orioles, Braves, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Guardians come out on top in our 2024 young talent rankings.
The Grammy-winning rap superstar spoke on baseball cards, Atlanta sports, his favorite Braves and what baseball could do to bring more fans to the ballpark.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
Today, during NBCUniversal’s annual technology conference, One24, the company revealed a slew of features coming to its streaming service Peacock ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. The most notable feature to launch on Peacock is multiview, which allows subscribers to view up to four simultaneous matches at once. Next to picture-in-picture mode, many sports fans agree that multiview has been one of the greatest advancements to sports streaming tech in years, since it offers a more convenient way to follow multiple games simultaneously instead of constantly switching streams.
The Reds, Dodgers, Brewers, Padres and Tigers round out the top 10 of this year's young talent rankings.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
Our test of the Nokian Outpost AT snow-rated SUV tire stretched to more than two winters thanks to balmy Michigan weather. Here's our verdict.