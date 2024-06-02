Mon County indictments include murder, attempted murder

Jun. 1—Arraignments began this week in Monongalia County Circuit Court for those indicted during the grand jury session earlier this month on May 15 — 17.

May's grand jury delivered 126 indictments against 118 individuals for crimes ranging from shoplifting and fraud to malicious assault and murder. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence, it means the defendants have been formally accused of a crime. All of the individuals indicted are considered innocent until proven guilty.

The most common charges involve drug crimes, domestic abuse and theft-related crimes such as robbery, burglary, embezzlement and larceny.

Texas man Jonathan Ramirez, accused of murdering 26-year-old Jacob Lough in his Milford Street apartment on Jan. 16, was among those indicted. In addition to a first-degree murder charge for the stabbing death of Lough, Ramirez is facing a burglary charge for breaking into the victim's residence and grand larceny for stealing Lough's vehicle after the murder.

Two men allegedly involved in a robbery and shooting on Water Street in September 2023 were also formally charged by the grand jury. Harry Tucker and Bishop Reese face charges of robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Tucker was also charged with five counts of wanton endangerment of a firearm and one count of attempted first degree murder. A male victim was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds to the back and hands but survived the encounter.

Eight individuals said to be involved in a multi-location drug conspiracy also made the indictment list with various charges. Damir A. Swann aka "Henny, " Juan M. Patterson, Robert J. Crawford aka "A1, " and Darnell R. Spearman aka "Streets, " were each charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Jajuan A. Odum aka "Mar Mar, " Kenietha S. Cason aka "Ken, " Shdiamond Adams and Emily N. McHenry were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

All involved, including Rebekah R. Feicht, were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

An employee of Akkary Surgery Center and Skinsational Medspa, Krystal Gail Kimble, is facing three counts of embezzlement and one count of falsifying accounts. According to the indictment, Kimble took thousands of dollars from patients under the guise that she would schedule procedures, but would only deposit a portion of the funds, if that, to the business and keep the rest for personal use.

Shane Michael Wiles was charged with three counts of uttering, three counts of forgery, and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses for presenting forged checks at a local sporting goods retailer. He later pawned some of the goods purchased with the checks including two compound bows, redline bow sights, and an archery release.

The following individuals were among those recently indicted by the Mon County grand jury:

— Burns, Andrew, breaking and entering.

— Vasquez, Daniel, robbery in the second degree.

— Davis Jr, David, failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of changes.

— McCoy, Dennis, failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of changes — 2nd offense.

— McGilton, Nathaniel Allen, failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of changes.

— Moats, Edwin, driving while license revoked — 3rd offense.

— Sanders, Samuel, recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing while under the influence, DUI, driving while license revoked for DUI — 2nd offense.

— Kuzel, Ezekiel B., access device fraud.

— Kimble, Krystal Gail, three counts embezzlement, falsifying accounts.

— Cason, Kenietha Sandra, cruelty to animals.

— Ratliff, Joshua, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, driving while license revoked for DUI.

— Tichenor, Samantha S., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

— Clark, David Matthew, robbery in the second degree.

— Tampoya, Edy N., three counts burglary, three counts petit larceny.

— Atkins, Trinidy Clovis, breaking and entering /entering without breaking, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony.

— Dewitt, Evan, access device fraud, petit larceny.

— Molisee, Michael S., domestic assault — 3rd or subsequent, destruction of property.

— Hudson, Junia, two counts child neglect with risk of serious injury.

— Hines, Virgil P., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Spina, Nathaniel R., harassment while final protective order in effect, two counts violation of protective order.

— Weigner, Cameron A., battery on officers — 2nd offense, public intoxication, refusal to be fingerprinted.

— Chase, Howard, fleeing while under the influence, recklessly fleeing from officers, battery on officers — 2nd offense.

— Taylor, Bobby Martell, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, conspiracy to commit felony drug crime.

— Steen, Jaylyn, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, conspiracy to commit felony drug crime.

— Adams, Richard, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, conspiracy to commit felony drug crime.

— Hurt, Deante B., possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, conspiracy to commit felony drug crime.

— Hurt Deante B., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

— Phillips, Shayla C., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

— Harding, Brandon S., possession with intent to distribute THC.

— Ramsey, Heather D., transferring or receiving stolen property.

— Knicely, Robert Wayne, driving while license revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent, possession of methamphetamine.

— Blosser, Joseph Calvin, child abuse resulting in injury.

— Pepper, Jessica, distribution of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Phillips, Fred Eric, distribution of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Walls, Garrett Alexander, failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of changes.

— Stringer, Corrithian, failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of changes.

— Rainey, Melissa Lee, entering without breaking, grand larceny.

— Borror, Amanda Lynn, possessing or receiving a stolen vehicle.

— Wiley, William Ellis, sexual abuse in the first degree, three counts sexual assault in the first degree, three counts sexual assault in the third degree.

— Medley III, Russell Emery, threats of terroristic act.

— Wells, Jr, John D., strangulation, suffocation, domestic battery.

— Deal, Timothy D., malicious assault.

— Wilson, Jennifer, financial exploitation of the elderly.

— Davich, Jason Lee, embezzlement.

— Washington, Tiffany, entering without breaking.

— Ayers, Kathryn, strangulation, domestic battery.

— Knicely, Robert, driving while license revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— Stieringer, Marissa, gross child neglect creating risk of injury.

— Wiles, Shane Michael, three counts uttering, three counts forgery, obtaining money by false pretense.

— Keith, Andrew, DUI causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, DUI — 2nd offense.

— Lester, Ashley V., destruction of property.

— Doman, Dusty J., delivery of heroin.

— Hagley, Joseph, grand larceny.

— Roberts, Gary, fraudulent scheme.

— Strosnider, Heath J., breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit a felony.

— Coleman, Kareem, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit felony drug crime.

— Ashley, Kayla, conspiracy to commit felony drug crime.

— Borror, Tyler Allen, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— George Jr., James L., failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of changes.

— Ledoux, Christopher, setting fire to lands.

— Schrader, Bethany, possession of a stolen vehicle.

— Boyers, Dakota, failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of changes.

— Strosnider, Heath J., grand larceny.

— Rakosi, Stephanie Leah, gross child neglect creating risk of injury.

— Strosnider, Heath J., grand larceny, conspiracy to commit felony.

— Willard, Brian Lee, attempted grand larceny.

— Keith, Jordan Lamar, carrying a concealed weapon under 21 — 2nd offense.

— Krushansky, Marcus, malicious assault.

— Friday, James Edward, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent.

— Gadsen, Ronald, entering without breaking, attempted grand larceny.

— Gadsen, Ronald, entering without breaking, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony.

— Long, Keith, entering without breaking, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony.

— Jones III, Rodney Randolph, attempted burglary, domestic assault — 3rd or subsequent offense, destruction of property.

— Stover, Connor, strangulation, two counts domestic battery.

— Phillips, David Edward, forgery of public record, fleeing from an officer.

— Degroot, Sarah, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

— Tampoya, Edy N., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

— Issacson, Michael J., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

— Host, Phillip, illegal possession of incendiary devices, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, domestic assault — 2nd offense, person prohibited from possession of a firearm.

— Johnson, Tamara, malicious assault, burglary.

— Phillips, Walford, counterfeiting, conspiracy to commit a felony.

— Robles, Jason, strangulation, domestic battery.

— Phillips, Shayla, escape.

— Mick, Karen S., embezzlement.

— Pennington, Gary, failure to register.

— Shuttlesworth, Anthony Michael, robbery in the second degree, attempted kidnapping.

— Stevens, James, escape, destruction of property.

— Graham, Alexander Jonathon, recklessly fleeing from officers, shoplifting.

— Penrose, Marcus Alexander, prohibited person from possessing a firearm.

— Moore, Carl, domestic battery, strangulation, suffocation.

— Dillsworth, Robert, destruction of property.

— Wynder, Bryan Stephen, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent, obstruction.

— Ramirez, Jonathan, burglary, murder in the first degree, grand larceny.

— Tucker, Harry, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted first degree murder, five counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

— Reese, Bishop, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a felony.

— Lobb, Logan Thomas, counterfeiting.

— Kerns, Kaiytlin, three counts fraudulent insurance acts.

— Beer, Tia, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit a felony.

— Chisler, Earnest, destruction of property.

— Frey, Matthew, access device fraud.

— Trickett, Christopher Douglas, malicious assault, burglary.

— Lemley, Brandon Scott, destruction of property.

— Tenney, Stephen, strangulation.

— Boyd, Josh, child abuse resulting in injury, strangulation, two counts domestic battery.

— Clark, Yashica D., malicious assault, domestic battery.

— Starn, Jason Adam, two counts domestic assault, destruction of property, brandishing deadly weapon, person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

— Thornton, Travont L., domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent.

— Hurt, Deante B., possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to commit felony drug crime.

— Gibson, Quantrez, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to commit felony drug crime.

— Swann, Damir Allen, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Patterson, Juan Martize, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Odum, Jajuan A., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Crawford, Robert J., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Spearman, Darnell R., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Cason, Kenietha S., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Adams, Shdiamond, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— McHenry, Emily N., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Feicht, Rebekah R., conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Cordwell, Richard, abduction, two counts first degree sexual abuse.

— Gardner, D'Andre Lamar, child abuse resulting in injury.

— King, Jammie, malicious assault.

— Pugh, Aamyiah, delivery of controlled substances resulting in death.

— McCuskey, William, failure to render aid resulting in death.

— Sickles, Anthony, leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, driving while license revoked.

— Walker, Tyler, failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of changes.

— Tucker, Cory, three counts delivery of cocaine.