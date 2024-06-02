Former President Donald Trump — who claims his recent guilty verdict in a hush money trial was an attack from the Biden administration — said Sunday if he wasn’t targeted, someone else would be.

But Trump also said he thinks no other Republican could handle it as well as he can.

“Don't forget, if it weren't me, they'd be going after somebody else. And I know a lot of the competition,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News’ Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth that aired Sunday morning. “They wouldn’t be doing so well right now. They'd be saying, ‘Mommy, take me home, I want to go home.’”

A New York jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts last week for falsifying business documents in a hush money case. While Trump plans to appeal the verdict, he and other Republicans have continued to claim the trial was a sham.

“These are bad people. These people are sick. And they do things that are so destructive,” Trump said, referring to the Biden administration and the recent trial. “This is brutal.”

In a portion of the interview aired earlier, he added that if he gets jail time or is put under house arrest, that would be a “breaking point” for the American public.

Trump also weighed in on his search for a running mate, saying there are two big things to consider: if the person would make a good president and if they can help him get elected. But as rumors of Trump’s potential VP picks dominate the media cycle, the former president says the VP pick rarely ever helps to get elected.

“Typically, if you look over the years, look back 100 years, it's almost never that a vice president helps. I mean, you're out there all by yourself, you really are,” Trump said. “Typically a vice president doesn't help. So I would say somebody that you can get along with, somebody that can help you get elected, somebody that can be — first, somebody that can be a very good president."

In the interview, Trump also said he would declassify files on 9/11, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.