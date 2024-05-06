The moment you’ve been waiting for: Our 2024 primary election contest

As if the Maryland primaries aren’t providing enough suspense, we now announce Maryland Matters’ first election contest of 2024.

Think you can sense Maryland election trends better than anyone else? Enter our contest and see how you stack up once all the ballots are counted.

The lucky winner will be treated to lunch with the Maryland Matters staffer of their choice. This contest dates back to 2018, and we’ve had five winners so far. All have been men. So come on, all you political savants who are women — time to show the boys what you can do.

Here’s how you play:

Email your answers to the questions below to electioncontestmm@gmail.com by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, two hours before polls close. Please also let us know how to reach you by phone. One entry per person only, please.

Here are your questions … good luck!

The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate will be _________________

2. The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate will be__________________

3. Who will finish third in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate? _________________

4. Predict the top three finishers in the Democratic primary in the 6th congressional district, in order: __________, ____________, ________________

5. Predict the top three finishers in the Republican primary in the 6th congressional district, in order: ___________, ___________, ______________

6. The Democratic nominee for mayor of Baltimore will be __________________

7. The Democratic nominee for city council president of Baltimore will be ________________

8. Predict the top five finishers in the Democratic primary in the 3rd congressional district, in order: ____________, _________________, _____________, _________________, ____________

9. Who will win the Republican primary for Cecil County executive and what will their total percentage of the vote be? __________________, ____________

10. Will David Bossie be the top vote-getter in the 8th District Republican primary to be a GOP convention delegate for Donald Trump? ________________

TIE-BREAKERS

#1 Johnny O’s margin of victory over Del. Harry Bhandari in the 2nd congressional district Democratic primary will be (choose one) OVER 25% or UNDER 25%?

#2 Who will finish second to U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer in the Democratic primary in the 5th congressional district? _______________

#3 Who will win more votes in the Democratic primary for mayor of Baltimore, Joseph E. Scott or Keith B. Scott? ________________

The post The moment you’ve been waiting for: Our 2024 primary election contest appeared first on Maryland Matters.