It’s their moment: See Lions roar as graduation season nears end in Sacramento region

The high school journey of 497 students at C.K. McClatchy students came to a close Tuesday as graduation season winds down in the Sacramento region.

The Sacramento City Unified School District has the latest school year start and end dates in the region. Its school year ends Thursday, and it will hold two ceremonies per day at the ballpark through that day.

Like graduations across the region, the commencement was full of proud parents, festive emotion and colorful mortarboards — even on a hot day that later reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Sacramento. Here’s what it looked like:

Kennedy Rechs and Gwendolyn Seifert celebrate after graduating from C.K. McClatchy High School during their commencement ceremony on Tuesday at Sutter Heath Park in West Sacramento.

Amiyah Washington leads her friends in dance as C.K. McClatchy has its commencement ceremony on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

A graduating C.K. McClatchy student wears a University of Hawaii logo on their mortarboard during the commencement ceremony on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

Edwin Rebollar stands for a photo with C.K. McClatchy Principal Andrea Egan as students take part in their commencement ceremony on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park.

Esmeralda Castanon, center, takes a selfie with Alannah Crump during their C.K. McClatchy commencement ceremony on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park.

Carlos Zamudio holds a Mexican flag during the C.K. McClatchy commencement ceremony on Tuesday.

A graduating C.K. McClatchy student wears a Mexican flag on a mortarboard during the commencement ceremony on Tuesday.

A C.K. McClatchy student wears a Spiderman-themed mortarboard as students take part in their commencement ceremony on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park.

C.K. McClatchy principal Andrea Egan waits for a student as during the commencement ceremony Tuesday.

Estevan Bledsoe shows his diploma during the C.K. McClatchy commencement ceremony Tuesday.