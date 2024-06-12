It’s their moment: See Lions roar as graduation season nears end in Sacramento region
The high school journey of 497 students at C.K. McClatchy students came to a close Tuesday as graduation season winds down in the Sacramento region.
The Sacramento City Unified School District has the latest school year start and end dates in the region. Its school year ends Thursday, and it will hold two ceremonies per day at the ballpark through that day.
Like graduations across the region, the commencement was full of proud parents, festive emotion and colorful mortarboards — even on a hot day that later reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Sacramento. Here’s what it looked like:
