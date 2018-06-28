Moment Missing Toddler Is Found by Police in Woods Captured on Bodycam Footage

Little Kamiyah Vicks was found crying in a dense wooded area bordering the Lakeshore neighborhood in Port Wentworth, where her mother lives, at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment new police recruits discovered a missing Georgia toddler in the woods after hearing her desperate cries.

Little Kamiyah Vicks was found sobbing in a dense wooded area bordering the Lakeshore neighborhood in Port Wentworth, where her mother lives, at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

The 2-year-old girl was overheated and had a few scratches, but was otherwise fine after having survived in the woods for hours alone, authorities said.

Volunteers and first responders from multiple agencies, including Port Wentworth police recruits who recently graduated from Georgia Public Safety Training Center, scoured the area for Kamiyah for about two hours when they heard a child crying.

“That’s a child, that’s a child!” one of the recruits yelled as he and two others took off running in the direction of the cries.

The little girl appeared both relieved and scared to have been found, resting her hands on one of the men who picked her up, the footage showed.

"We are grateful that our guys used the training they've received thus far to bring about a happy ending," Savannah police said on Facebook. "Way to go!"

Kamiyah had reportedly last been seen with her mother around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Kamiyah’s mother was seen the following morning in what appeared to be a crisis situation without her daughter, and police were called, WTOC-TV reported.

Kamiyah’s mother was hospitalized after being found Wednesday morning. The little girl was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated, authorities said.

