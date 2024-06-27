Moment Massive Sinkhole Opens on Soccer Field Captured by CCTV

Surveillance video captured the moment a giant sinkhole opened up in the middle of a soccer field in a park in Alton, Illinois, on Wednesday, June 26.

The sinkhole, which formed at around 10 am on Wednesday, was the result of a mine collapsing, local media reported.

“The New Frontier Materials underground mine in Alton, IL today experienced a surface subsidence and opened a sink hole at Gordon Moore City Park,” a spokesperson from the mine said.

Further footage captured by 618 Drone Service showed the scale large hole, estimated to be around 100 feet wide, in the turf at Gordon Moore Park.

Nobody was on the field at the time of the collapse, Alton Mayor David Goins told local media.

All scheduled events were cancelled and the park closed on Wednesday and Thursday as investigations continued. Credit: The City of Alton via Storyful