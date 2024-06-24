This mom won't see her 5-year-old become president. How a fatal overdose took that dream

It’s hard not to use clichés when Niki Graham speaks about her daughter.

This year, she would have been turning 6 – going on 16, Graham says with a smile. Wise beyond her years. An old – albeit sassy – soul, the 26-year-old remembers about her daughter.

The thing is, 5-year-old Gabriella Bulloch perfectly fits these descriptors. So, Graham laughs when she insists that “it was like I gave birth to a teenager.”

A “super intelligent” child, Gabriella began speaking when she was 10 months old. At a year, she could string together full sentences.

By the time her younger brother was born in 2020, the then-2-year-old had already decided she wanted to be a parent one day. After his arrival, she only doubled down on that resolution.

Gabriella Bulloch, left, with her younger brother, Grayson.

Though he weighed about a third of her, Gabriella loved carrying the 10-pound baby. At bath time, she’d offer to clean the boy. And when he’d wake in the middle of the night for a feeding, so would she.

“Mommy, I'll give him the bottle,” Graham remembers Gabriella saying as the girl ran into her mother's room.

Gabriella even tried to change her brother’s diaper a time or two, Graham said. But she quickly put an end to that, knowing the kind of mess it would make.

By the time Gabriella finished preschool last year, she was already looking beyond kindergarten, sure it would finally be her time to become a parent.

“I’m gonna graduate kindergarten and be a mommy,” she’d tell Graham as she stood on a stool in the kitchen, using pink utensils to help her mother cook.

“I’m gonna have 10 kids and drive a pink car.”

Graham would laugh, knowing that her 5-year-old had many years to go. Yet she was always certain that one day, Gabriella would fulfill her dreams.

Gabriella Bulloch loved hair bows.

That surety vanished in a single moment last year when she received an early-morning call that her daughter was dead. Gabriella, who was in her dad’s care as Graham recovered from a salpingectomy, died of fentanyl poisoning. The girl’s father struggles with addiction.

In the nearly 12 months since that harrowing July day, Graham has tried to pick up the pieces, both for her 4-year-old son and herself. With the help of a therapist, the days have slowly gotten easier. Still, some can feel impossible to get through – and in those times, she just wants “to shut the world out.”

Though Graham didn’t know it when Gabriella was alive, the little girl made certain her mother would never be alone.

The type of kid to approach a stranger in the grocery store and question them, she would force Graham to converse with those she didn’t know. Unexpectedly, some of those have grown into deep relationships.

“She built that,” Graham said on a recent Thursday morning, smiling as she recounted Gabriella’s short life.

‘Hold on to that’

Graham had only been out of high school about a year when she and Gabriella’s father learned she was pregnant, but having the baby at 20 “pushed us to do what we needed to do,” she said.

The couple quickly became independent, finding an apartment of their own. It helped, too, that Gabriella was an easy child.

Whereas Graham was a self-described “lazy baby” – she laughed that it took her longer than most to hit key development milestones – Gabriella was the opposite. She walked and talked before many kids her age and was “the star of the show, everywhere.”

Gabriella Bulloch at 6 months old.

The first girl in about 30 years on the Bulloch side, she was adored and spoiled by the family. And though she knew she’d get what she wanted – whether it was a new purse or a trip to the nail salon – she was “very humble.”

“She knew who she was – I told her all the time that she was a special little girl, and she’d get this little smirk on her face,” Graham said. “But she also knew not to go around and be like, ‘I’m the best thing on Earth.”

“I always said she was gonna be the first woman president,” Graham added.

Though Graham will never see Gabriella grow into the strong woman she was already shaping up to be, the little girl still sends her mother and brother reminders that she’s here.

Gabriella Bulloch loved hair bows.

After the family’s balloon release last year, the entire sky turned pink – Gabriella’s favorite color. And in recent weeks, a toy that has never worked has made noises as Graham and her son speak about the 5-year-old.

“Mommy, that’s sissy,” Graham remembers her son saying the first time it happened. “I told you she's here.”

While Graham was never one to believe in signs before Gabriella’s death, she believes her son is still connected to the little girl in a way even she may not be.

“I feel like he can feel something that I can't,” she said. “So I'm like, 'You hold on to that for as long as you can.'”

