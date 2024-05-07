Mom wins ‘largest prize of her life’ after spending $5 on Maryland lottery. ‘Shocked’

A woman from Maryland has been patiently waiting her turn to score a big lottery prize.

Now she’s $100,000 richer.

The mom from Baltimore stopped at a convenience store and bought a few of The Big Spin scratch-offs that cost $5 each, the Maryland Lottery said in a May 7 news release.

She checked the tickets at the store, and one game had a “Congratulations” message.

She had uncovered “Spin” on the scratch-off, lottery officials said.

The woman then set up an appointment to play The Big Spin Wheel game at the lottery headquarters to win a prize from $50,000 to $250,000, the agency said.

The woman and her fiance are shown holding a big check after she won $100,000. Maryland Lottery

She brought her fiance with her, and the couple closed their eyes as she spun it.

“When I heard the last click, that’s when I opened my eyes,” she said.

The cursor landed on $100,000, “the largest prize of her life.”

“I’m still shocked,” the woman told lottery officials. “I’ve been playing for so long and I was tired of reading people’s stories about buying a loaf of bread and one scratch-off and winning a top prize. I was waiting for my turn.”

Now the lucky player has plans to use her prize money on a trip to Las Vegas where she will fly on an airplane for the first time.

She also told lottery officials she wants to take her children on a cruise and to a water park.

“This came at the perfect time,” she said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

