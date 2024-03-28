Mom wants accountability after dog bites son at Denver park

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver mom is speaking out after she said a dog bit her son at a neighborhood park and the dog’s owner just walked away.

Alex said her 8-year-old son was playing with his older brother and a few friends at Mayfair Park in Denver on Sunday.

“He walked up to a lady who had her dog on a leash and asked if he could pet the dog, and the lady said yes,” Alex said. “He bent down to pet the dog and the dog bit him in his upper right arm.”

Trucker found guilty in 2022 crash that killed 5

Alex said the owner asked her son if he was OK and then left.

“It’s just really infuriating that she just left and she knew the dog bit my son,” Alex said. “Thank goodness it wasn’t a horrible bite, meaning no stitches, not disfiguring for life, but it’s the fact that people should take personal responsibility, especially if you have a dog.”

Dog bite wounds

Alex said she was not there to witness the dog bite but spoke to several witnesses. The ordeal prompted a visit to urgent care, along with the rabies vaccine.

“I don’t know how much the insurance is going to cover as far as the vaccinations, but I know that the urgent care visits are all going to go towards the deductible, so we’re probably going to owe a few thousand for sure,” Alex said.

Are dog owners liable for bites in Colorado?

Attorney Matthew Hamblin with Robinson & Henry P.C. said according to Colorado’s dog bite statute, a dog owner is liable for economic damages when their dog causes serious bodily injury.

“Since the injuries in this case are not serious bodily injuries, the child’s mother would have to prove that the owner of the dog knew or should’ve known that dog was dangerous prior to the attack,” Hamblin said.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

But for Alex, it’s about accountability more than anything.

“I take a level of responsibility in this as well. It’s my kid and I wasn’t there,” Alex said. “You can’t protect them 100% all of the time, but you do your very best, so this was a major learning experience and I’m definitely not going to let this happen again.”

Alex said she is not giving up and hopes the owner will come forward so they can get some answers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.