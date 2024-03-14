Mom uses kids' birthdays to win $1.4M lottery prize

An Illinois woman used her kids' birthdays to play Lucky Day Lotto and won a $1.4 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Illinois Lottery

March 14 (UPI) -- An Illinois woman scored a $1.4 million lottery jackpot with a ticket she bought using her children's birthday numbers.

The player, identified by the nickname "Lucky Mom," told Illinois Lottery officials she used her kids' birthdays to buy a Lucky Day Lotto ticket online and checked the results during a late-night parenting session.

"My baby woke up crying, and after tucking them back into bed, I had trouble falling back asleep. So to pass the time, I opened the lottery app on my phone, and I couldn't believe it when it showed that I had just won $1.4 million! Absolutely wackadoodle," the winner said.

She knew the numbers were lucky even before winning the jackpot.

"I've played Lucky Day Lotto here and there, and when I do, I use my kids' birthdays as my lucky numbers," she said. "I have the best job in the world: I'm a stay-at-home mom, and I already feel very lucky and blessed for where I'm at in life -- but today, the word 'lucky' took on a whole new meaning."

The winner said it was one birthday in particular that turned out to be the luckiest numbers of all.

"After I won, I asked my husband -- 'Do you want to know which kid's birthday helped us win the jackpot?'" she said.

Lucky Mom did not reveal if she has any immediate plans for her winnings.