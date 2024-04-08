Mom unsure if she ‘could contain her excitement’ sends husband to check Powerball win

Though a Maryland woman didn’t take home the estimated $951 million Powerball jackpot, “she was still quite happy” with her win.

The Baltimore teacher bought “numerous tickets” for the Saturday, March 30 Powerball drawing, Maryland Lottery officials said in an April 8 news release.

The next day, lottery officials said the woman checked her winning ticket “several times” using a lottery app on her phone.

Unsure if she could “contain her excitement” and fearful of “attracting the wrong attention,” the woman sent her husband to confirm her win at the Timonium store where she purchased her tickets.

The man scanned the ticket and returned home to congratulate his wife, who won a prize of $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball, lottery officials said.

The woman plans to tuck some of the prize away in savings, and she told lottery officials she also plans to use some of her winnings for home renovations and to help her children.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

