Mom-of-Two Charged With Murdering Boyfriend After Flagging Down Police

A New York mother-of-two was charged with her boyfriend’s death after she flagged down police at 2 a.m. on Thursday to report an incident, police said.

Nicole Addimando, 29, stopped a patrol officer and said she had been in an incident with Christopher Grover at the home they shared in Poughkeepsie, authorities said.

When officers went to check on Grover, 30, they found him dead from a gunshot wound to the head, reports said.

Grover was a head gymnastics' coach at local gym, Mr. Todd’s Gymnastics, where Addimando also used to work.

“Our head coach, Chris, was taken from us yesterday and my thoughts go out to his family. Chris was like a son to us and a big brother to our two girls,” the gym wrote on their Facebook page after the killing. “Chris and Nikki and have both touched many lives at our gym. I am friends with Nikki as well and just don't know what life brought to her but our thoughts are with her and her family as well.”

The pair have two young children together. Authorities did not reveal a motive for the alleged killing.

Addimando has been charged with second-degree murder. She’s being held in the Dutchess County Jail

Addimando’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

