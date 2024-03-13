Mom thought she won $250 on lottery game from son — but the prize was much bigger

A mom thought she won $250 when her son showed her the lottery game he bought for her in Maryland.

But she ended up winning $250,000.

Her son had been grocery shopping and running errands when he stopped for gas and bought $10 scratch-off games in Silver Spring, the Maryland Lottery said in a March 13 news release.

He brought her five of the $250,000 Cash Winfall games, but she didn’t play them until the next day, the lottery office said.

She scratched them as she spoke on the phone.

“She had two left, so I grabbed them and played them for her,” her son told lottery officials.

Then he realized one of the tickets was a top prize winner.

He showed his mom the ticket, he told officials, but she thought she only won $250.

“When he said, ‘No, it’s $250,000,’ I just screamed and jumped up and down,” she told officials.

They claimed the prize at the Baltimore lottery office.

The woman told officials she plans to use the money to pay down her home mortgage and pay off some bills.

Silver Spring is about a 35-mile drive southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

