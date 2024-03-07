Mom thought daughter’s lottery ticket gift won her $100. But she missed some zeros

After a Maryland woman stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some snacks with her daughter, she started to scratch off two lottery tickets from her daughter.

As the woman scratched one of her two $100,000 Ca$h instant tickets in the car after leaving the Edgewater store, she “was taken aback” when she noticed the “win” symbol, Maryland Lottery said in a March 7 news release.

“So, I scratched a little further and saw one zero and then another zero,” the woman told lottery officials. “$100 is what I thought.”

The woman, however, wasn’t quite done scratching.

“I saw more and more zeros, which appeared to be $100,000,” the woman told lottery officials. “I showed my daughter so she could check for me.”

The woman’s daughter told lottery officials she had to take a closer look to see what the “win” symbol meant.

“Then, we stopped at another store to scan the ticket,” the daughter said.

The woman’s ticket scored her the game’s top prize of $100,000, lottery officials said.

“I just kept my calm,” the woman said about learning of her massive win.

The mother-daughter duo shared the news with family all while “keeping their cool,” officials said.

“She’s very low key,” another one of the woman’s daughters told lottery officials. “That’s just how she is.”

The woman told lottery officials she plans to share her winnings with her family, while tucking the rest of it away in the bank.

Edgewater is about a 30-mile drive south of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

