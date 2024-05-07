Mom suspected of intoxication in crash that killed 4-year-old son, Michigan cops say

A 4-year-old boy died in a crash that Michigan authorities say was caused by his mother, who they suspect was intoxicated.

Michigan State Police said troopers found the 4-year-old boy “unresponsive on the ground” following the May 6 three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Detroit. He was taken to a hospital, where troopers said he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s 30-year-old mother caused the crash, authorities said, adding that she was “suspected to be under the influence.”

Troopers said the boy was not properly restrained in the vehicle.

Charges have not been announced as of May 7, with state police saying late Monday the crash was under investigation.

“There are several more things to finish and an investigators report will be submitted to the prosecutor when completed,” First Lt. Mike Shaw said on X, formerly Twitter.

A second fatal crash happened about 15 minutes later as traffic was backed up on the interstate.

A 72-year-old woman rear-ended a vehicle before crashing into a semi, state police said.

A 91-year-old male passenger in the woman’s vehicle was discovered unconscious when first responders arrived, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

