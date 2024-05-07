Mom ‘slashed’ young sons and set house on fire, killing both in Minnesota, feds say

A Minnesota woman is facing charges after officials say she killed her two young sons.

The 35-year-old woman, of Red Lake, is charged with murder, arson and child neglect, according to a May 6 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

McClatchy News reached out to her attorney for comment on May 7 but did not immediately hear back. McClatchy News is not identifying the woman to protect the identity of her 3-year-old, whom she is accused of abusing.

On March 15, the woman attacked and killed two young children, according to officials.

The Star Tribune reported the boys were her two sons, 6 and 5 years old.

The 6-year-old “was a smart, funny, loving little boy who loved to play with his brothers. … He loved Jessie from Toy Story and Molly from Bubble Guppies,” his obituary said.

The 5-year-old “was an outgoing spirited little boy who loved playing with his brothers. … He loved anything ‘Sonic’ and was protector of his brothers, even though he was the middle child,” according to his obituary.

Officials said the woman “slashed” both boys and then set the house on fire. One of the boys died from stab wounds, while the other’s cause of death was determined to be from smoke inhalation, prosecutors said.

The woman left the house with another child, her 3-year-old son, which prompted an Amber Alert, officials said. When the two were found later that night, officials said the child had signs of abuse.

Initially, the woman was charged in connection with the neglect of the 3-year-old child. However, those charges were dropped since the alleged abuse happened on the Red Lake Reservation, which is out of the state court jurisdiction, according to WCCO. Instead, she will be subjected to tribal court in that case.

