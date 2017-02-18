Mom-To-Be Shares Photo of 2 Onesies Surrounded by Needles After Struggling to Get Pregnant

A Texas woman, who struggled to conceive for two years, announced that she is pregnant with twins after several fertility treatments in a heartwarming Facebook post.

Lauren Walker, who is now 13 weeks pregnant, posted a photo of hundreds of needles and empty drug bottles encircling two onesies to tell her friends that her future twins, Duke and Diana, are on the way.

“We prayed for 953 days...452 Needles, 1000's of tears, 1 corrective surgery, 4 clomid/letrozole, attempts, 2 IVF rounds, 3 failed transfers & 1 Amazing GOD,” Walker wrote.

Walker and her husband, Garyt, began trying to get pregnant in 2014 and after a few months realized that it wasn’t going to be as simple as they thought.

Walker began doing fertility treatments, which failed, before eventually trying IVF.

Walker said on her first round of IVF the couple produced five healthy eggs and she became pregnant once but miscarried.

“I thought we were just never going to be able to have kids. I was in such a horrible state of depression, and confusion, anger and bitterness,” Walker told InsideEdition.com.

The couple decided to take a break from trying before they began another round of IVF treatment, but on their first try of their second round they finally received the blessing they'd been waiting for.

They were pregnant with twins.

Walker said she posted the photo to show the struggle of what some people have to go through to have children.

“We also know that there are people out there still struggling. I remember on my hardest days seeing all the baby announcements it was hard. I would go look at fertility blogs and find someone who was like me having a baby. I wanted to be that reassurance for someone.”

The post has since gone viral and received almost 3,000 likes. Walker said she was glad the post was able to touch people.

“I got to be that person that I was searching for when I was trying to get pregnant,” Walker said.

