New Mom Serena Williams Graces Us With Sizzling Instagram Photos

Serena Williams is a goddess in all seasons of life, and her post-pregnancy look is no exception.

The new mom, who gave birth to daughter Alexis last month, posted an Instagram photo Monday in a flared mini dress, printed boots and delicate jewelry with an eye-popping purple purse.

In her caption, Williams explained the purse is one she designed in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. People can enter to win the purse through Oct. 31 by making a minimum $10 donation to nonprofits that serve domestic violence survivors via the Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse Challenge.

Williams sizzled on magazine covers while pregnant and has already given us sneak peeks at her life as a new mom on social media. Last week, she posted another photo of her new mom look: a black top, itty-bitty booty shorts and some bling.

Get it, mama!