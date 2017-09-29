Mom says school stabbing victim was 'wonderful,' not a bully

Louna Dennis, center, the mother of Matthew McCree, holds a news conference with her family and attorney, Sanford Rubinstein, fourth from left, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Fifteen-year-old McCree was stabbed to death in his Bronx high school history class by Abel Cedeno on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old stabbed to death in his New York City high school denied Friday that her son had bullied the teen accused of stabbing him.

"My son was no bully," Louna Dennis told reporters. "He was a wonderful child and everybody got along with him."

Dennis' son, Matthew McCree, was fatally stabbed Wednesday at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx. A second student was wounded and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Eighteen-year-old suspect Abel Cedeno mouthed the word "yes" when asked if he had been bullied as he was led from the school in handcuffs.

Cedeno has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and attempted murder.

The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Cedeno, said Thursday that its lawyers were talking with Cedeno and his family, "reviewing the facts and circumstances of this case including the long history of bullying and intimidation Abel has endured."

Police said Cedeno attacked McCree and the other teen after they started tossing broken bits of pencils and paper at his head during a history class.

But Dennis said her son was a good kid who hoped to attend Fordham University and play basketball.

"The bullying story surprised me," she said. "I'd like to know where that came from. My son had no problems at school."

Dennis appeared with an attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, who said the family was considering legal action against the city Department of Education.

Rubenstein said two teachers were present and "did absolutely nothing" during the attack.

A Department of Education spokeswoman says there are no signs of staff misconduct related to the stabbings.