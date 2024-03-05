Mom Says She Was Wrongly Questioned About Trafficking Her Own Child

A Florida mom says she was wrongfully questioned about trafficking her own child. The troubling incident happened after Bridgetta Tomarchio landed on a Southwest Airlines in Ohio. Police confronted her at the car rental counter after they say they received a call from a pilot about possible trafficking and asked if the child she was with was hers. She quickly pulled out the documents, including her son’s birth certificate and insurance cards. Tomarchio says she travels the same route with her son twice a month and is now fearful it will happen again. In a statement, Southwest Airlines tells Inside Edition they are not the ones who called the cops.

View comments