Mom puts student in headlock and assaults another over bullying, Indiana cops say

An Indiana mother said she was tired of her daughter coming home from school every day in tears, according to police.

Now she’s accused of assaulting two of her daughter’s classmates over bullying.

McClatchy News is not naming the woman to protect the identity of her daughter.

On February 27, the mother of a sixth grade student at Test Intermediate School in Richmond, Indiana, walked onto campus and began threatening a group of kids, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Two school employees said they witnessed the woman put one 12-year-old student in a headlock, warning them to leave her daughter alone, according to police. An 11-year-old student told police the woman grabbed her by the “back of the neck like a puppy,” according to court records.

The Richmond mother threatened other students standing in the vicinity, saying “I’ll knock all of you the (expletive) out,” and “I will beat all of your (expletive),” the affidavit said.

When confronted about pushing a staff member during the altercation, the mother replied: “she got in my (expletive) face and that was disrespectful,” according to the affidavit.

She denied touching any students, police said.

The mother was arrested March 8 and is charged with battery, battery resulting in injury on a victim under 14 and battery on a person under 14 years old, according to court records.

She bonded out of jail March 12 and is due back in court March 20.

McClatchy News was unable to locate attorney information for the woman.

School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on March 15.

Richmond is about a 70-mile drive east from Indianapolis.

