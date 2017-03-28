Mom Outraged at TSA, Claims They Treated Her Young Son and Family 'Like Dogs'

A mother is venting her anger at the TSA after she claims they spent an hour at a checkpoint, resulting in a missed flight to California.

Jennifer Williamson posted a video of her 13-year-old son’s pat-down on Facebook Sunday at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

“We were treated with utter disrespect as if we were criminals,” Williamson told CBS This Morning Tuesday. "We were treated like dogs. I am livid."

Williamson said the two-minute pat-down came after agents found a laptop in her son's carry-on bag as it went through the scanner.

She said her teenage son, Aaron, suffers from a "sensory processing disorder," which makes him extremely sensitive to touch. She claims that she asked the TSA to search him some other way.

"I believe he was patted down excessively." Williamson said. "They went over his sensitive areas, a little more than necessary, especially given that he wasn’t wearing bulky clothing or anything like that."

In the upset mother’s Facebook video, the agent explains the procedure for patting Aaron down and his supervisor observed the situation.

Williamson told CBS This Morning that her son’s first question to her was, "Why they did this?"

"To me that was a sign of trauma for him to think that he had done anything wrong," Williamson said.

The TSA claims the proper protocols were executed in Aaron's case.

"All approved procedures were followed," the agency said in a statement to Inside Edition. "The pat down took approximately two minutes, and was observed by the mother and two police officers who were called to mitigate the concerns of the mother."

