Mom Outraged After Day Care Worker Allegedly Caught on Camera Breastfeeding Her Lactose Intolerant Son

A North Carolina mother is speaking out after she says a day care worker breastfed her child after being told not to, telling InsideEdition.com she wants police to press charges against the woman she believes has no business caring for children.

Kaycee Oxendine, 27, brought her 3-month-old son to day care at the Children’s Early School in Carrboro on Friday, where the infant is minded while she works as a pre-kindergarten teacher for a different organization in the building, she said.

When one of her son’s teachers said the baby seemed constipated, another woman working in the day care offered to breastfeed the child to see if it helped, Oxendine said.

“She said she had a child, and said, ‘I’d like to help.’ I said, ‘Oh, no. You’re not his mother.’ I thought that was disgusting and I said no," she told InsideEdition.com. "I thought it was a clear understanding... because she said something about getting prune juice for him."

On top of her personal reasons for refusing, Oxendine said her decision was compounded by the fact that her son, who was born two months premature, is lactose intolerant.

“He can’t have milk,” she said. "I give him soy formula."

But Oxendine said that once she left her child in the woman’s care, she allegedly breastfed him anyway.

Oxendine said she believes a video she recorded of the security footage inside Carrboro Early School shows a woman holding a baby, who she appears to then raise up to her chest.

The woman stopped when another person in the room stood up from their seat and walks away, the video shows.

Oxendine was shown the footage when she came to pick up her son later that day, she said.

“I was very shocked, it almost seemed unreal," she said. "I was very angry, to say the least."

The baby was allegedly rushed to a local hospital that night after becoming ill from what Oxendine believed was the milk.

“He has no tolerance for it,” she said of milk. “He ended up getting sick, throwing up. His digestive system can’t handle it.”

The infant has since returned home and recovered, Oxendine said.

“He’s a very happy baby; he doesn’t cry at all,” she said. "He’s great."

But the distraught mother said she believes the woman should be held accountable.

“If I have a choice, I want her criminally charged,” Oxendine said. “I don’t think she should be able to work with kids. It’s very, very disturbing, what she did. I’ve definitely had sleepless nights and my emotions have been all over the place. It’s a lot to deal with. You definitely don’t expect that to happen to your child.”

The Carrboro police department did not respond to InsideEdition.com’s request for comment, but told WTVD on Tuesday that the incident is being investigated as misdemeanor child abuse. However, no charges have been filed.

Daron Council, the director of the day care, told InsideEdition.com that the employee in question is not working in any of the Children’s Early School’s three facilities.

“The appropriate steps were taken on my behalf when I found out,” he said.

The employee was a licensed professional who usually worked in a location other than the Carrboro program, authorities said.

Both locations received superior classifications during October and November inspections by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, records show.

Attempts by InsideEdition.com to locate the day care worker who allegedly breastfed Oxendine’s child were unsuccessful.

Saying she does not hold the Children’s Early School or any other day care official responsible for what happened, Oxendine noted she is comfortable bringing her son back to be watched.

“As long as it’s not in that woman’s care,” she said.

