Mom Names Baby After 2 Officers Who Helped Deliver the Newborn in Parking Lot

A mom and dad are naming their newborn after two officers who helped them delivery the baby boy in a parking lot on Thursday in San Diego.

Vanessa Prado said she wasn’t expecting the baby for another three weeks but when her water abruptly broke early that morning she decided to head to the hospital.

“I was initially like there is no way I am going to have him today,” Prado told InsideEdition.com. “We got a block away from the house and that’s when everything escalated.”

Prado told her boyfriend, Dennis Dillard. to pull over inside of a post office parking lot because they weren’t going to make it to the hospital.

The pair called authorities and that’s when San Diego Police Officers Matt Enderlin and Eric Hustad, who were on patrol just a few block away, showed up.

Prado said she sat in the passenger seat while officer Hustad held her hand from the driver’s seat and officer Enderlin got her in the birthing position and caught the baby when he came out.

“Within two minutes of them arriving and getting out of the car the baby came,” Prado said. “The officer just came over and assessed the situation and out came the baby. I literally didn’t have to push.”

Prado said she’s extremely grateful that the officers showed up in the nick of time.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen that fast. Had they not shown up my boyfriend and I would have been freaking out,” said Prado.

Prado and her boyfriend decided to give the baby, Pierce Dillard, the middle name “Merick” in honor of the Officer Hustand and Enderlin.

To do this job, you have to be ready for anything, even delivering a baby! Great job Ofcr Enderlin & Hustad and Mom! pic.twitter.com/mkbeSQkjsF — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) February 2, 2017

Thanks to them, baby Pierce is doing great.

