Mom moving car accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-old daughter, Philadelphia cops say

A mother accidentally ran over her 2-year-old daughter as she was moving her car, Philadelphia police said.

Police said the “heartbreaking incident” happened just after a mother unloaded groceries from her car while double-parked around 6 p.m. on May 8.

She took her daughter inside so she could move her car, according to police.

Unknown to her mother, the daughter followed her back outside as she prepared to move her car, police said.

The woman got in her car and started to move forward, hitting the toddler, police said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by medics, but she died within minutes of being hit, police said.

