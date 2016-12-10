Mom Makes Cute Photoshopped Christmas Card While Her Husband Is Deployed in Iraq

The wife of a military man who won’t be home for Christmas took matters into her own hands for their family’s holiday card.

Ashley Sistrunk, of Colorado, came up with the idea for the unique Christmas card based on something similar she saw on Pinterest.

Sistrunk got her husband, Sgt. Brandon Sistrunk, to hold up a sign from his base in Iraq, where he has been deployed for the past five months, while she held up another sign on their end to complete the words “Merry Christmas.”

The couple’s four children are also in the photo.

“It’s exactly how I wanted it,” Sistrunk told InsideEdition.com.

She had her mom take the photo and a friend Photoshop the two photos together.

Although she said their children think it’s silly, Sistrunk hopes the photo will also be inspirational for other military families.

“I've always wanted to be able to reach out to other military spouses and let them know that they aren't alone in this,” she said.

Sgt. Brandon is thankfully set to be home next month.

