Mom of Gulf Breeze teen who brought gun to school arrested

The mother of the Gulf Breeze teen who brought a gun to school on Monday has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Sarah Elizabeth Keith, 43, was charged with violation of safe storage of a firearm, allowing an unauthorized person to drive a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was arrested early Saturday morning and booked into Santa Rosa County Jail. She was given a $250 bond on each of the misdemeanor charges.

Dylan Randles, 16, was arrested Monday after a school resource officer discovered a loaded FNS .40-caliber handgun in his locker at Gulf Breeze High School. He was booked on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Randles is being tried as an adult and faces a maximum five years in state prison for the felony and one year in county jail for the misdemeanor, according to Florida law.

Other GBHS students brought the gun incident to administrators' attention Monday after they said the student was threatening to shoot them, according to an arrest report.

Administrators and a school resource officer asked the Randles if they could search his vehicle, and he reportedly agreed and said his vehicle was unlocked.

"Immediately after stating his vehicle was unsecured, (he) put his head down and said a firearm was in the car located in a black Nike book bag with a GBHS lanyard," the report says. "Officer Hart, with Gulf Breeze Middle School, administratively searched the vehicle. After discovering no weapon, (student) stated the firearm was in his locker at the Field House."

Santa Rosa County District Schools could not discuss specific disciplinary actions levied against Randles due to U.S. education law, but they did tell the News Journal that the school and school district followed their Student Code of Conduct "to a tee."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Mom of Gulf Breeze teen who brought gun to school arrested