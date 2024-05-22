Mom of Girl, 14, Found Dead in 'Skeletal State' Was Charged Last Month. Why Were Grandparents Just Arrested?

Kyneddi Miller was living in a West Virginia home with her mother, grandmother and grandfather at the time of her death

Courtesy of Boone County Kyneddi Miller

The grandparents of a 14-year-old girl who was found in a "skeletal state" have been charged in connection with her death.

Jerry Stone, 75, and Donna Stone, 76, have been charged with child neglect causing death, MetroNews, WCHS-TV and WSAZ report. The girl’s mother, Julie Anne Stone Miller, 49, is facing the same charge.

The charges come a month after the teenager, Kyneddi Miller, was found “emaciated to a skeletal state” on the bathroom floor in her West Virginia home on April 17, according to a criminal complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Kyneddi went into cardiac arrest.



Boone County Sheriff's Department Julie Anne Stone Miller

Kyneddi “had not been able to function on her own in a reported 4-5 days due to her physical state,” the criminal complaint states, adding that she had an unchecked eating disorder. She “has not been eating for months,” and her health was “deteriorating for months or years,” it states.

Jerry and Donna “failed to exercise a minimum degree of care to assure the teenager’s physical safety and health,” a new criminal complaint filed on May 20 alleges, according to WSAZ.



"The details in this case are very disturbing and hard to fathom," Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker previously told PEOPLE.

According to Barker, Jerry, Donna, Julie and Kyneddi all lived together. The investigation also revealed that Kyneddi had not attended school in nearly four years, per the original criminal complaint.

It is unclear whether the suspects have retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

