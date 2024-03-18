Mom Gets Life in Prison After Leaving Baby Alone for 11 Days

A baby has died after being left alone while her mother vacationed in Puerto Rico, according to detectives in Cleveland, Ohio. The 16-month-old was left in her crib for 11 days, the investigation reveals. Now, the mother, Kristel Candelario has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Candelario’s defense attorney told WOIO that he believes mental health played a factor in her decision. Inside Edition Digital has more on the horrific story.

