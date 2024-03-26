Mom of GBHS student knew it was 'good possibility' he kept loaded gun in bag found in locker

Gulf Breeze police records indicate the mother of a Gulf Breeze High School student arrested for bringing a gun to campus may have known her son kept a handgun in his bag.

Sarah Keith, the mother of 16-year-old Dylan Randles, was arrested Saturday for a violation of safe storage of a firearm, allowing an unauthorized person to drive a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after Randles' arrest for bringing and keeping a loaded gun in his locker and allegedly threatening to shoot other students.

After administrators and a school resource officer discovered the loaded FNS .40-caliber handgun in a bag in Randles' locker, they asked Keith if she knew her son possessed the gun.

Records say, "Keith then said she knew there was a 'good possibility' that it was in his bag."

While Keith was speaking to school administrators, she stated, "'I told Sherry I might have (inaudible) up and left a weapon in his crap,'" police records say. "Keith also said, 'Everything is everywhere' and 'I keep a 38 on the nightstand.'"

Administrators asked Keith if she was aware "that her son threatened people with this weapon," but she said she was unaware of Randles making the threats. She also said she only knew that a "student was threatening her son," but Randles said the threats weren't directed toward him.

Randles' girlfriend told law enforcement that he had access to several other firearms at his home and provided a picture allegedly showing Randles with a firearm and a ski mask.

Officers also allege that Keith allowed Randles to drive even though his license had been suspended. The report says Keith was called to a traffic stop for Randles on Oct. 23, 2023, after her son was pulled over for driving 95 mph in a 35 mph zone, resulting in a license suspension.

"Keith continued to allow her son to operate her vehicle after being made aware of his speeds and (driving while license suspended)," the report says. "Keith has also grossly continued to allow a minor to access several firearms within her residence."

All of Keith's charges are misdemeanors, which means she will not serve any prison time if convicted and faces a maximum one year in county jail.

Her son, who will be tried as an adult, faces up to five years in state prison if convicted of possessing a firearm on school property. Court records indicate he posted his $101,000 bond and was placed on a GPS monitor.

