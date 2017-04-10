This Mom Gave Birth to a Nearly 14-Pound Baby — *Without* An Epidural

From Redbook

The average baby weighs around 7.5 pounds at birth, according to What to Expect, with most newborns falling somewhere in the 5.5- to 10-pound range. That may not sound huge - except when you remember that you're going to push something that size out of your vagina.

In one woman's case, her child was nearly double the average weight. But rather than having to resort to a C-section, she managed to deliver him vaginally - without an epidural.

Australian Natashia Corrigan was the lucky mom who gave birth to her sizable infant at Mercy Hospital in Melbourne back in January. Brian Jr. (born at 40 weeks and five days) is Corrigan's third child. The little boy weighed in at 13.5 pounds, according to 7 News First. Corrigan's two older daughters weighed in at 8 pounds 4 ounces and 7 pounds 12 ounces each, so Brian Jr.'s weight was, understandably, something of a surprise for the mom of three. And, incredibly, Corrigan delivered him almost entirely naturally - the doctors only used laughing gas on her during delivery. Yep, that's right - just the barest edge taken off of the pain. What a champion.

"I dreamed of a little fat baby," Corrigan told 7 News First. "I've always wanted a little fat baby, and I've got a big one!" At the 36-week mark, Brian Jr. weighed nine pounds in utero.

According to a Facebook post that Corrigan shared after the hubbub over her not-so-little Brian's birth, she knew her son would be on the heavier side given his in-utero weight, but had guessed her baby would be, at most, 11 pounds. At the time, she was "still in shock" that he was so big.

Of her ability to deliver the big baby, who has already outgrown newborn diapers and wears size 0 clothing, Corrigan credited her "the power of positive thinking during birth, be positive, breath deep." Uh, can she bottle some of that zen and market it? Because this woman is a damn hero.

(h/t Buzzfeed)

Follow Redbook on Facebook.

You Might Also Like