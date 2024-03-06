Mom found killed day after she and son argued over tattoo removal, New Jersey cops say

A 30-year-old man was arrested after being accused of killing his mom, New Jersey officials said.

On March 2, Gloucester Township officers responded to a Blackwood home where they found Lillian Doran dead on a bedroom floor, according to the criminal complaint.

The 65-year-old woman had suffered blunt force head trauma, according to a news release from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

During their investigation, police learned the woman lived in the home with multiple relatives, including her son James Doran, the document said.

Detectives learned the woman had an argument with her son regarding a leg tattoo that he wanted to cut off, the complaint said. He was also walking around the house with a baseball bat.

A witness told police they heard banging sounds in the middle of the night, along with the garage door open, officials said.

When police arrived, the woman’s car was missing and Doran wasn’t there, the document said.

Doran fled in his mother’s car and was arrested in Bedford, Pennsylvania, about a 220-mile drive west from Blackwood, officials said.

He was found with blood on his clothes and a baseball bat in the car’s trunk, the complaint stated.

Doran was charged with one count of first-degree murder and will stay at the Bedford County Correctional Facility until his extradition hearing, prosecutors said.

Blackwood is about a 15-mile drive from Philadelphia.

