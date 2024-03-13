Mom found bloody following shovel attack, cops say. Son faces attempted murder charge

A man attacked his mother with a shovel and now faces an attempted murder charge, Arkansas authorities say.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the brutal attack happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, March 8. Authorities were sent to a rural area when they learned James Ray Smith “was assaulting his mother repeatedly,” according to a news release.

As a sergeant was traveling to the location, a dispatcher continuing to talk to the caller could hear the victim screaming, the sheriff said.

“It was also reported that the suspect was breaking out windows to a vehicle, then returned (to) assaulting his mother with a shovel,” authorities said.

Smith, 36, was taken into custody at the scene, according to the sheriff. He was found bloody, and a red SUV had “extreme damage,” including its windows broken.

His mother, authorities said, was located in an RV. She was found covered in blood sitting on the edge of a bed.

The sheriff said the mom was taken to a hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Smith was charged with attempted murder, domestic battery, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening. He remained jailed in Johnson County as of Wednesday, March 13.

Johnson County is about a 115-mile drive northwest of Little Rock.

Landlord assaulted tenants with chainsaw, shovel and stole their money, feds say

Man hits woman with shovel, then attacks her with 2 lawn mowers, Alabama deputies say