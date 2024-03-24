Mom fishing keys out of purse accidentally shoots, kills teen daughter, TN cops say

A 13-year-old Tennessee girl was fatally shot and her mother says it was an accident, investigators told news outlets.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at about 10 p.m. March 23 from a home on Nashville’s south side, police told WTVF. First responders arrived to find a teenage girl with a gunshot wound, police said.

The mother told police she was trying to get her keys from her purse and accidentally caused her .40-caliber pistol to fire, striking her daughter, The Tennessean reported. She stored the handgun in her purse without a holster, police said.

The daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment but died in an emergency room, WKRN reported. So far, no charges have been brought against the girl’s mom, according to officials.

