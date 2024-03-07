Mom drank half-pint of Fireball before crash that killed 5-year-old daughter, feds say

A mom will go to prison after a crash that killed her 5-year-old daughter, federal officials said.

Leticia Ashley, 38, a member of the Navajo Nation, is accused of drinking a half-pint of Fireball liquor in July 2022 before getting behind the wheel with her four children inside, according to a March 6 news release by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

“Ashley was speeding when she lost control” of the truck, and the vehicle left the road and rolled over multiple times, prosecutors said.

A motorist called 911 after driving past the scene.

Ashley’s 5-year-old daughter was not wearing a seat belt and died, the district attorney said.

Ashley’s 8-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to court documents. Her 15-year-old son was airlifted to a hospital, where doctors determined he had a partially collapsed lung, the sentencing memorandum says.

Ashley was airlifted to a hospital with a broken arm and a spinal injury, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to Ashley’s lawyer on March 7 for a statement and was awaiting a response.

Ashley was sentenced to 30 months in prison on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, the release said.

After getting out of prison, she will be subject to three years supervised release, prosecutors said.

If you or a loved one shows signs of substance use disorder, you can seek help by calling the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or find treatment using SAMHSA's online locator.

