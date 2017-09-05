Mom of Dead Child Found Encased in Concrete Was Named in Protection Order

(WICHITA, Kan.) — A boy whose dead body was found encased in concrete in a Wichita rental home is believed to be the son of a woman named in an order seeking to protect him from abuse, police said Tuesday.

Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore told reporters that the body found Saturday in the rental home is believed to be 3-year-old Evan Brewer, though authorities are awaiting DNA results for final confirmation.

The boy’s father, Carlo Brewer, contacted state officials and local police over the welfare of his son, who at the time was living with his mother.

“Child deaths are always difficult cases,” Gilmore said. “The circumstances surrounding this case have been difficult for family, first responders and the community.”

Gilmore said authorities conducted surveillance and contacted neighbors in an effort to locate the boy’s mother, Miranda Miller, 35, who was named in a protection from abuse order issued in July. Police concluded she was eluding law enforcement and had likely left the state.

Last week, Miranda Miller was arrested on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody, and her 40-year-old boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

Miller’s attorney in the child custody case, Julia Craft, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The landlord was cleaning the house Saturday after the couple were evicted found a concrete structure and noticed an odor coming from it, Gilmore said. Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of the boy inside. Police declined to elaborate further on what they would only describe as a “structure” and offered few details saying they did not want to compromise the case.

Neighbor Toni Freund told the Wichita Eagle that she saw police pull something concrete from the home. She and other neighbors said they had never seen a young child at the home.

“It’s definitely a tragedy,” she said.