Mom Charged in Drunken Crash That Killed Her 2 Children, She Allegedly Had Shots Beforehand

A mother of four has been charged in the aftermath of an alleged drunk-driving crash that killed two of her kids last month.

Tonya Capallia-Eason, 33, is charged with two counts "DUI cause death to a human or unborn child," according to police.

The mom reportedly swerved off the road crashed into a utility pole in late October, killing her two boys, 9-year-old Nicholai and 8-year-old Nehemiah .

Capallia-Eason had eight passengers, all under the age of 15, in the vehicle at the time and admitted to drinking 5-6 shots before the crash, according to reports.

They had all attended a Halloween party beforehand, according to the family’s GoFundMe.

Capallia-Eason’s daughter, 7-year-old Nina, was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, reports said.

According to Capallia-Eason’s Facebook page, she appears to have visited with her injured daughter in the hospital since the crash.

