Mom catches firefighter, teen daughter in Florida park bathroom together: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida firefighter is facing serious accusations after a 16-year-old girl’s mother allegedly caught him with her daughter in a park bathroom last weekend, according to reports.

Pedro Antuna, 25, is accused of meeting up with the 16-year-old after they met on a social media platform, NBC affiliate WESH reported. The two had arranged to meet at Nicol Park in Port St. John on May 12.

Antuna allegedly picked the girl up as she walked to the park from her home. However, the girl’s mother was “suspicious of her actions” and decided to follow her.

The teen’s mother found the two in the park’s bathroom and called authorities, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 25-year-old was charged with sexual battery against someone between 16 to 17 years old. According to Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS, Antuna has been a firefighter since 2021.

“On Sunday, May 12, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS was informed by law enforcement partners that an arrest was made involving an individual employed by the department. In accordance with department and County policy, the individual has been placed on suspension with pay pending investigation and further proceedings by law enforcement,” Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS confirmed to WESH in a statement.

Antuna is out on a $50,000 bail and has been ordered to stay away from minors, according to WESH. He’s scheduled to appear in front of a judge on June 27.

