Mom’s boyfriend starved, burned 2-year-old girl in ‘heinous’ abuse, Hawaii cops say

A 31-year-old was arrested after being accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Hawaii officials said.

The live-in boyfriend of the toddler’s 23-year-old mother, is accused of “heinous” abuse consisting of denying the little girl food, water and physically abusing her, according to a news release by police.

The girl was taken to the Hilo Medical Center’s emergency room with burn marks, dehydration, malnutrition and fractured bones, officials said.

She remains hospitalized as of March 25 but is in stable condition, officers said.

He was arrested at his home in Mountain View and charged with assault, abuse, and endangering the welfare of a minor, police said. McClatchy News is not naming the man to protect the identities of the victim and his other children.

His two sons, ages 12 and 13, who live at his home were taken into protective custody, police said.

The man’s other sons, ages 8 and 4, from a previous relationship had been visiting for the weekend and were also taken into protective custody before being released to their mom, officers said.

He was scheduled to appear in court on March 25, officials said.

The role the 2-year-old’s mother played in the case is being investigated by officials, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 808-961-8810, the release said.

