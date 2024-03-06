Mom attacks students with gun and phone in incidents at Tennessee schools, cops say

A 16-year-old needed stitches and another teen was cut and bruised after they say a student’s mom attacked them at school, Tennessee police said.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested March 5 and faces charges in connection with incidents at a middle school and high school in Memphis, according to police.

McClatchy News is not naming the woman to protect her daughter’s identity.

On Feb. 13, a fight broke out after school among multiple students at Raleigh Egypt Middle School, the Memphis Police Department said in an arrest affidavit. The woman is accused of getting involved in the fight and striking a 16-year-old girl in the face with a gun.

The student told officers she needed three stitches on her forehead, according to court records.

Two days later, another student’s parent reported the woman assaulted her daughter at Raleigh Egypt High School.

The woman hit the 17-year-old in the left eye with a cellphone, giving her a cut and bruise, police said. The girl told investigators she believed the woman had mistaken her for another student who had a similar name.

That same day, the mom threatened to shoot up the high school when she was on the campus “clearing a suspension” and got upset with staff there, an officer reported.

Three witnesses picked the woman out of a line up, police said.

She was booked in Shelby County jail on charges of aggravated assault, assault and threat of mass violence on school property, then she posted an $11,000 bond, records show.

McClatchy News reached out to her attorney for comment on March 6 but did not immediately receive a response.

