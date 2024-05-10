Mom Arrested for Leaving Kids With Bi-Polar Dad: Cops

A Florida mother was arrested after investigators say her children were found to be suffering signs of neglect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call from a Dollar Tree employee saying a man was in the store yelling irrational things and had two children with him who were screaming. According to the arrest affidavit, when deputies arrived they say the man made statements about self-harm. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

