Mom arrested in connection to missing 9-year-old boy in Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing was arrested, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Thursday, SPD sent out an alert to the public for assistance with locating the child. Police said he was a “victim of parental abduction.”

Sacramento Police searching for 9-year-old boy who was abducted

The missing child was found safe on Friday and returned to the care of his father. The mother, who police say is a non-custodial parent, was arrested in connection to kidnapping.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.