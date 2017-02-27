Mom Arrested After Allegedly Leaving 3-Year-Old in Supermarket Parking Lot

A Florida woman has been charged with child neglect after she allegedly left her 3-year-old alone in a grocery store parking lot.

Witnesses called police to the Publix parking lot in Brevard County Thursday, saying cars were nearly hitting the child that evening, according to reports.

Police said they searched for the child’s mother for 45 minutes before Stacy Sifuentes, 36, showed up, reportedly smelling of booze, to get the child.

"The mom reeked of alcohol, had really no idea how her child was left in the parking lot," Sheriff Wayne Ivey told News 6.

Police said Sifuentes reportedly didn’t provide an explanation as to why she left the child behind but said she didn’t realize the child was missing until she got home.

"Don't get me wrong; there's probably not a parent out there that hasn't had that sick feeling where they momentarily lost sight of their child and we all know how that feels," Ivey told the station. "This was not that feeling. This was simply, didn't have enough faculties about her to know that she had even abandoned her child."

Sifuentes was charged with felony child neglect without great bodily harm.

She has since been released on a $2,000 bond.

